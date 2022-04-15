ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Showing support

Cover picture for the articleI have been thinking about this for about a week: I finally purchased a Ukrainian flag, to replace my...

Beware the black flag

“An unjust peace is better than a just war.” — Marcus Tullius Cicero. Buried in the archives of George Washington University are declassified documents presented to John F. Kennedy by the head of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in March of 1962, 60 years ago. The contents of these documents codenamed Operation Northwoods, detail a proposal for the United States government to dress up agitators as Cubans and then commit a series of terror attacks in Miami and Washington, D.C., as a pretext to justify war with the Castro regime in Cuba. Fortunately, President Kennedy rejected this proposal, and JCS chairman Lyman Lemnitzer was subsequently relieved of his post. Unfortunately, Gen. Lemnitzer would go on to head up NATO for the U.S. throughout the duration of the Vietnam War.
Zelenskyy Turns to the Laws of War in Prosecuting Kremlin Ally Caught in Uniform

The Ukrainian security service released a photo this week of a disheveled man in a conspicuously crisp Ukrainian army uniform manacled in a chair next to a radiator. For President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the picture of Viktor Medvedchuk that Kyiv released on social media presents a triumph for the Ukrainian secret service operatives who tracked down the Russian oligarch missing for nearly two months in the midst of a brutal conflict. The close ally of President Vladimir Putin now represents a lucrative prize to trade for the release of soldiers in Russian captivity, as the Ukrainian leader suggested in a pre-dawn video address on Wednesday.
Letter: Letter wrong about excommunication

This is in response to Michael Wrasman’s recent letter, “Dems should switch focus back to Biden.”. Excommunication and denying the sacrament of holy communion are not the same thing. It is rare, but possible, for a Catholic to actually think for themselves. You obviously are not one of those.
