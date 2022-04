Two games, a lightning delay and a plethora of runs. That’s what was in store for the conclusion of Florida’s series at Mississippi, a double feature of epic proportions. No. 9 UF (34-9, 11-7) bested Ole Miss (29-14, 5-10) twice, 7-3 and 10-9 respectively, in a captivating doubleheader for fans of offense. 29 total runs were scored between the two teams on the day, and game two featured six home runs.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO