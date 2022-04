James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said to expect “more rain today.”. There will be periods of showers and thunderstorms today going into tomorrow morning. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. According to the Storm Prediction Center, (SPC) our coverage area is mainly in the “marginal risk” area while some counties are in the “slight risk” area.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO