One Killed, Another Injured In Crash In Mower County Town

A 48-year-old Cumming man was killed in a crash on Peachtree Parkway in Forsyth County Friday morning. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County 9-1-1 received several calls at about 7 a.m. regarding two people being struck by a vehicle on Peachtree Parkway near Granite Lane. The...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One person was injured after a crash in McCurtain County Saturday evening. Troopers said a 2014 Honda ATV, driven by 22-year-old Joseph Tanner Harkey, of Garvin, was traveling southbound on Ironstob Road. Harkey lost control after hitting loose gravel. The ATV overturned and Harkey was thrown from the back.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between a semi-truck and a compact car killed one person and two others injured. At around 11:59 a.m., the Iowa State Patrol was sent to a report of a crash involving a semi-truck and a 2006 Toyota Prius. Troopers believe that the semi rear-ended the Prius while both were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in Johnson County past mile marker 248.
A woman from Punta Gorda was one of two people killed in a crash that left a Punta Gorda man seriously injured on SR-70 in Highlands County Tuesday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a 65-year-old man from Sebring was traveling east on SR-70, approaching County Road 29 around 6:45 p.m. A Subaru station wagon driven by a 48-year-old man from Valrico, with an 81-year-old woman and 82-year-old man from Punta Gorda as his passengers, was traveling west on SR-70, likewise approaching County Road 29. The tractor-trailer attempted to make a left turn onto northbound County Road 29 and traveled into the path of the Subaru.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A female pedestrian was killed and a male pedestrian is in critical condition after separate crashes on the southeast side Friday morning. Police say officers were sent to the 7100 block of East Troy Avenue on a report of a pedestrian struck just before 8:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive woman suffering from trauma who was pronounced dead. That is near the intersection of Five Points Road and Southeastern Avenue.
WATERBURY — A woman died after being ejected from a car in a rollover crash Thursday night in the city, according to the Waterbury Police Department. Waterbury police officers were called to a motor vehicle rollover crash on Thomaston Avenue just before 10 p.m. Police said both the driver and the passenger, identified as a 43-year-old Waterbury woman, were ejected from the car.
Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
Bismarck Police Thursday said two people were shot yesterday in the parking lot of the Hawken Street apartment complex. One was killed and the other injured. Police identified the man who died as 22-year-old Michael Shane of Bismarck. The second victim is a 30-year-old man who suffered what police said was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound […]
A 54-year-old Arizona man was airlifted to a Twin Cities hospital on Friday afternoon after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash was reported on Albers Ave in Rice County. A press release from the Rice County Sheriff's Office stated that the crash occurred just North of Babcock Ave, after the motorcycle driver, Scott Allen Snow of Glendale, Arizona, drove onto the shoulder on Albers Ave and then over-corrected which caused the driver to lose control and crash.
Pueblo Police are investigating the sixth homicide of 2022.
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of East 3rd Street to respond to a shooting, and found a man who appeared to be shot, according to a news release from police. The victim was declared dead on scene.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured three more people in the northwest neighborhood of Pimlico on Saturday, according to authorities.
Officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue at 5:23 p.m.
Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them—a 29-year-old man—was dead, police said.
The other man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, according to authorities.
Afterward, detectives learned that two additional males had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries...
ATHENS — An early morning fire claimed the life of an Athens resident Saturday on South Lumpkin Street. Fire crews were dispatched to the home at 4:47 a.m. While crews were en route, 911 dispatchers reported that the caller was on the line and said heavy flames were visible on the front of the structure and confirmed that there were possible victims trapped inside.
A six-year-old Texas girl was found unconscious and dangling upside down from a tree after a tornado threw her hundreds of yards from her home. Miriam Rios, 6, is currently in critical condition after a tornado with winds of up to 165 mph hit the town of Salado on Tuesday evening, totally destroying her family's mobile home.
ATLANTA — The Atlanta police department is searching for a mother and her 11-year-old son believed to have been kidnapped from a home in Northwest Atlanta. Officers responded to a kidnapping call just before 1 p.m. at a home on Abner Terrace. At the scene, officers learned that a male suspect abducted an adult female and 11 year old child against their will, forcing them into a vehicle. The vehicle is believed to be a black Jeep Compass with a Georgia license plate of CSL5977.
