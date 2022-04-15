ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Eating for a cause...

Block Island Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn behalf of the Bo Gempp Memorial Shellfish Restoration Fund, we would like to thank the community for its generous support of its most valuable...

www.blockislandtimes.com

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Area Motorcycle Groups Hold First Annual ‘Bunny Run’

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Easter weekend is also known as a great time to give back. On Saturday, local motorcycle clubs did just that. Despite the rain, they still came out to deliver stuffed bunnies to UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital patients. The “Bunny Run” is a fundraising campaign to help enhance patient experience and support employee education at the hospital. The Bikers said holidays can be lonely for patients but the donated gifts go a long way to bring joy during difficult times. “This is our way of letting children in various hospitals throughout Pittsburgh know that even though they’re stuck in the hospital for Easter, somebody is still out there thinking about them,” said Lew Thomas, President of the Steel City Vulcans. “This is our way of giving back.” This was the first year for the run but they hope it becomes an Easter tradition.
PITTSBURGH, PA

