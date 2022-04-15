ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love or Hate Them Peeps Are Probably in Your Easter Basket

By Andy Rent
100.7 WITL
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's Easter weekend, and the Easter Bunny will be bringing some yummy candy and egg treats for the kids, including Peeps! Ahh, the delicious marshmallow shaped chicken, bunnies or other animals that appear at Easter time. Actually, they're year round now. Yummy, right?. There is a love/hate thing going...

100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

