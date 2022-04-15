ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

State Road 38 fire update

By Alexis Myers
WLFI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Crews were on scene of an active structure fire near the Tippecanoe Mall Thursday afternoon. The first call came in reporting smoke...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLFI.com

LPD investigating body found in car

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police are investigating a body found in the Subaru of Indiana automotive parking lot. The body of 29-year-old Ryan Anguiano was found Monday afternoon in a car in the employee lot. That's according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello. She says Anguiano was an...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
FOX59

Car intentionally sent into the White River

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway by IMPD, after divers with the Indianapolis Fire Department help pull a car out of the White River Monday afternoon. Monday afternoon IFD received reports that a blue Kia Stinger left the road in the 2100 block of South West Street. Witnesses told firefighters the car drove 50 yards […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Structure Fire#Active Structure#At This Time#Used Cars#Wlfi#Lfd
FOX59

Semi carrying dog food crashes on I-65 in Boone Co.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – It was a dog’s dream and a traveler’s nightmare on I-65 in Boone County. A crash on I-65 southbound near State Road 47 in the early morning hours Wednesday blocked all lanes of the interstate for several hours. A truck carrying 45,000 pounds of dog food ended up on its side. […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Riley, IN
City
Lafayette, IN
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
WTHR

Body found in White River near Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a body was found near the Indianapolis Zoo Tuesday afternoon. Police responded to a death investigation around noon near White River Parkway and Michigan Street. Indianapolis firefighters used a boat to get to the body, which was partially submerged in water. The Marion...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Charges filed in deadly Gibson County accident

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Charges have been filed against the driver that police believe caused a fatal accident. Bradley A Beadles has been charged with operating while intoxicated prior causing death and possession of marijuana. Princeton police responded to an accident at South Main St. and Water St. on April 6. Officers arrived to find […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Morgan County EMS Director Found Dead

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. — The director of Morgan County Emergency Medical Services has died. Police have not released details on the death of Keenan Blair. Morgan County EMS says in a Facebook post that first responders got a call Wednesday for an unresponsive person on South Ohio Street. Martinsville Police...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: Police pursuit in Kokomo ends in fatality

KOKOMO, Ind. — Around 12:42 a.m. Sunday, Kokomo police responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Dollar General. We are being told by police that the driver fled the scene afterwards which is what began the police pursuit. Once the driver was located, the driver continued to flee from police and ended up crashing […]
KOKOMO, IN
WSET

Man, woman shot Monday night in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A man and woman suffered serious gunshot wounds late Monday night in Roanoke. Roanoke police were called to the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW around 9:30. Responding officers found two adults, a man and woman, suffering serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy