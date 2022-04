At the start of the worst public health crisis in over a century, the Virginia Department of Health was manually tracking the virus through test results sent via fax machines. The same team analyzing the flood of data at the state level was tasked with reporting and updating the agency’s website with daily COVID metrics. A year and a half later, some rural health districts were documenting vaccinations by hand, another factor contributing to a three-day data lag that made it difficult to capture the state’s progress in real time.

