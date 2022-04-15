Hearts welcome back Cammy Devlin for semi-final clash with Hibernian

Lord Lariat provided local trainer Dermot McLoughlin with a second successive victory in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. A year on from 150-1 shot Freewheelin Dylan causing an almighty shock in the Easter Monday feature, Lord Lariat got his name on the roll of honour at odds of 40-1 under 7lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon.
Morgan Gibbs-White's acrobatic strike rescued a point for play-off chasing Sheffield United on Monday night. Chris Martin fired the home side ahead in the 49th minute but the visitors levelled 11 minutes later. Sheffield United remain in sixth place in the Championship, a point ahead of Millwall with three games...
