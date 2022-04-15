Hearts welcome back Cammy Devlin for semi-final clash with Hibernian

Lord Lariat provided local trainer Dermot McLoughlin with a second successive victory in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. A year on from 150-1 shot Freewheelin Dylan causing an almighty shock in the Easter Monday feature, Lord Lariat got his name on the roll of honour at odds of 40-1 under 7lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon.

