ND: MAGIC CITY HERO RESCUING STRANDED RESIDENTS

Northern Hospitality – Mackinaw City Steps Up After U.P. Elementary Students Stranded Due to Bridge Closure
One of the things about living in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan is that you will, inevitably have to cross the Mackinac Bridge a time or two. Usually, it's fine and you can take in the breathtaking views of the Straits of Mackinac. Sometimes, there are wind advisories and it can get a little hairy.
Heart-warming moment sailor swims over to rescue a stranded dog cowering on the rudder of a boat in the Philippines
A kind sailor has been recorded saving a dog stranded on the rudder of another boat in the Philippines. Heart-warming footage shows the sailor climbing down from his boat before hopping into the water and swimming over to the dog on the other side of the bay in Danao City on March 18.
Hometown Heroes: Grocery Store Staff & Civilians Save Life of Casper Resident
Casper Fire-EMS recently announced that a group of everyday Casper citizens saved a man's life. According to a press release from Casper Fire-EMS, in December of 2021, a Casper resident was shopping at Smith's Grocery store when they suddenly went into cardiac arrest. "The staff of Smith's, along with a...
Hero dog credited with rescuing Rhode Island family from house fire
March 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Rhode Island said a family was able to escape a house fire without injuries thanks to the heroic actions of their pet dog. Hopkins Hill Fire Chief Frank Brown said the family of five was alerted to fire at their Coventry home early Thursday morning when they were awakened by their dog.
“Extremely Dangerous”: Nighttime Rescue of Stranded Hikers in Cold Spring
They say what goes up must come down. This weekend, coming down included a daring mission from the Orange County Rope Rescue team after several hikers became stranded on the Cornish trail in Cold Spring, New York. What Happened. The Cold Spring Fire Company took to Facebook to report the...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County SAR crews rescue stranded skiers in Big Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Volunteers from the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team helped two stranded skiers Sunday. The SAR members were called to the scene, at the Moss Ledge Waterfall in Big Cottonwood Canyon. at about 4:34 p.m. “Both...
NY: WOMAN RESCUED AFTER BRIDGE PHOTO SHOOT
NY: Circus performer's stunt on bridge over Genesee River brings out Rochester Fire Department for a rescue Friday.
Black bear tears through B.C. man's vehicle
A black bear is being blamed for tearing through a car and leaving a trail of destruction in British Columbia.
insideedition.com
Woman Exploring Alaska Hailed a Hero After Alerting Car to Rockslide While Running to Escape Danger
Would you know a rockslide if you heard one coming? A woman exploring Alaska was luckily prepared and recognized the warning sounds. The woman was shooting a video for her TikTok account, “The Dirty Explorer,” when she realized she had to flee. “I’ve never quite felt fear like...
January 1970: Santa Barbara Environmental Rights Day
The devastating oil spill off the coast of Santa Barbara helped spawn a new age of environmental protection, including the University of California, Santa Barbara leading a charge to create the Santa Barbara Declaration of Environmental Rights in 1970. These rights were read Jan. 28, 1970, exactly a year after the spill, and also read into the U.S. Congressional Record. The opening line was, “All people have the right to an environment capable of sustaining life and promoting happiness.”
The owner of a South Dakota hotel said she was banning Native people. Tribal leaders quickly issued the hotel a trespassing notice, citing an 1868 treaty.
The owner of the hotel, located in the Black Hills, said "the problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad Natives," according to SDPB.
