CA: SEARCH FOR GOOD SAMARITAN WHO SAVED MAN

ANTIOCH, California (KPIX) — A dramatic rescue unfolded in Antioch after a Good Samaritan heard a man calling from a storm drain who had been stuck there for two days. It was quite a risky operation in an open field. Somehow someway the man made his way down the storm drain and got stuck. Fortunately, his cries for help and an echo coming from an open pipe caught the attention of the an Antioch man.

ANTIOCH, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO