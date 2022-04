On March 5th, 2022 the Amite City Police Department began investigating a case in reference to a stolen debit card. The two subjects in the following photograph were seen using the stolen debit card to make purchases at Walmart in Amite, LA on the above date around 2120 hours. The subjects then left the store in a white 4 door car.

AMITE CITY, LA ・ 25 DAYS AGO