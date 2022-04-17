ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Much Cooler & Breezy

By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Look for a much cooler and breezy day.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Winds could gust to 30 MPH at times.  Winds die down tonight and with clear skies and dry air temps will drop quickly.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for Baltimore and the I-95 corridor from midnight to 9 AM Monday.

The northern suburbs are under a Freeze Warning for temps that could drop as low as 30 degrees.

Monday starts dry but clouds quickly thicken up and rain develops mid – late morning.

Look for periods for rain Monday into Monday night. It will be breezy and raw with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday is an ALERT DAY!

Some sun returns Tuesday with a few clouds and a spotty shower. Highs recover Tuesday into the mid 50s.

Temps will moderate toward the 70s by Friday and Saturday

