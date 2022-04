URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH. EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY. ACROSS THE NORTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS...THE SOUTHERN BLACK HILLS... AND FAR SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA... .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions are likely to develop. across much of...

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 22 DAYS AGO