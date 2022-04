It was a cold night Thursday for a 27-year-old unidentified local man who had solo skied a couloir on Disappointment Peak, and climbed Koven Couloir on Mount Owen from there, planning to ski it. However, when he got to the top, he decided he wanted to attempt the Cathedral Traverse in reverse from the top of the Koven Couloir towards Mount Teewinot. To that end, he climbed the East Prong and soon realized he would be unable to reverse course and climb back down to the top of the Koven Couloir, since he was not carrying a rope. Then, conditions in the mountains began to deteriorate, and the man found himself in whiteout conditions with wayfinding becoming increasingly difficult.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO