We all know how JJ likes to "make a splash". I have a tongue in cheek way that he could do just that in this draft. All he has to do is spend pick #24 on the best kicker coming out this year. You cant tell me that woudnt be a splash draft pick. People would be talking about it for years. It would be a very stupid use of the pick to be sure, but hey what else would you expect from JJ????

DALLAS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO