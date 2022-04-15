ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

MURDERER SENTENCED TO 48 YEARS

1017thepoint.com
 3 days ago

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond murderer will effectively spend the rest of his life behind bars. 44-year-old Chad Farmer has been sentenced...

1017thepoint.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Richmond, IN
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

“Operation Bryan” ends, 14 people get drug charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Wayne Superior Court
FOX59

Man shot, killed near 38th and Franklin

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police confirmed a man was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side overnight Monday. Police were sent on a report of a person shot to to the 7900 block of E. 38th just before 3 a.m. The address matches a convenience store at the intersection of E. 38th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Carmel Police Looking for Theft Suspects

CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people who are wanted for theft and fraud. On March 2, two individuals were seen on surveillance cameras using stolen credit cards at Walmart at 3221 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis. The credit cards were reported stolen from...
CARMEL, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Two Indiana Men Arrested for Possession of Meth, Controlled Substances and Syringes

Two Indiana State Men Arrested for Possession of Meth, Controlled Substances and SyringesIndiana State Police. Indiana State Police Trooper Angermeier stopped the driver of a 2001 Dodge pickup truck for driving 97 mph on I-69 near the 45 mile-marker. The driver was identified as Wesley Detalente, 41, and his passenger was identified as Joshua Jackson, 39, both from Washington.
INDIANA STATE
WDTN

Cincinnati man sentenced for homicide

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cincinnati man has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison after killing a man with his car. According to a release by the Warren County Prosecuting Attorney, 38-year-old Jeremy Penwell was driving to work on September 14, 2021, in Hamilton Township while under the influence of controlled […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
FOX59

1 killed, 1 hurt in 2 shootings in span of 2 minutes

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and a woman was seriously hurt in two separate shootings reported just minutes apart overnight Thursday. IMPD officers were first sent to the 2900 block of N. Sherman Drive at 2:43 a.m. for a report of a person shot. Dispatchers then received a call for what was described as […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy