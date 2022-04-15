ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Doctors call for action over abortion protests as patients face ‘deplorable intimidation and harassment’

By Chiara Giordano
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fB7EK_0fA9hB9c00

Scores of doctors have called for action after a large anti-abortion protest was held near a hospital in Glasgow .

More than 100 anti-abortion activists from the 40 Days for Life campaign group gathered outside the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Sunday.

In a letter to the Scottish government’s minister for women’s health, Maree Todd, a group of 76 clinicians from the hospital called for the introduction of buffer zones around abortion clinics as they accused the campaigners of intimidation and harassment.

A statement on the 40 Days for Life website says its international anti-abortion protests constitute a “peaceful and educational presence”.

Written by the Back Off Scotland campaign group, the letter said that every year, thousands of women having abortions in Scotland have to attend hospitals targeted by protesters.

Buffer zones would ban certain activities designed to deter or prevent women from accessing abortion care within 150 metres of the entrance to a clinic or hospital, the organisation said.

Similar measures have already been introduced in Northern Ireland, Spain and Australia, while Ealing Council in west London introduced the UK’s first ever buffer zone around an abortion clinic in 2018.

In their letter, the consultants wrote: “For the last six years, our patients have been subjected to these protests by associates of the American-based campaign group 40 Days for Life.

“This group seeks to restrict women’s access to healthcare. The stated aims for their ‘vigil’ are to serve ‘as a call to repentance for those who work at the abortion centre and those who patronise the facility’.

“As well as being our patients, these women are our sisters, daughters and colleagues. They deserve compassion and support. They should be spared the deplorable intimidation and harassment which they currently receive from protesters.

“Similar protests have been going on at hospitals and clinics across Scotland since the 1990s, and we believe that Scottish government action is long overdue.”

The group told Ms Todd it was time to “follow the lead” of the Northern Ireland assembly, which passed a bill mandating “safe access zones” outside abortion services last month.

Similar legislation against the harassment and intimidation of women was announced last week in Spain, and in Australia in 2021.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, has also written to Ms Todd to ask the Scottish government to allow local authorities to introduce buffer zones.

Ms Todd said: “The Scottish government is committed to women being able to access timely abortion without judgement. I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, any attempts to intimidate women as they choose to access abortion services.

“We look forward to Gillian Mackay MSP bringing forward her member’s bill on buffer zones, and I have publicly committed to work constructively with her in this regard.

“I have convened a working group with partners such as Cosla [the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities], Police Scotland and affected councils and health boards to look at how to address the vigils and protests that take place outside abortion clinics.”

The 40 Days for Life group is a US-based organisation that coordinates campaigns with the aim of ending abortion around the world.

According to its website, “The visible, public centerpiece of 40 Days for Life is a focused, 40-day, non-stop, round-the-clock prayer vigil outside a single Planned Parenthood center or other abortion facility in your community.

“It is a peaceful and educational presence. Those who are called to stand witness during this 24-hour-a-day presence send a powerful message to the community about the tragic reality of abortion.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

Comments / 2

Related
AFP

Thousands protest in Madrid against abortion

Thousands of people marched though Madrid on Sunday to protest against abortion, as Spain's leftist government prepares a law to guarantee access to the procedure at public hospitals. Socialist Prime Pedro Sanchez's government is preparing a law to ensure that all public hospitals perform abortions, and wants to ban protests outside of abortion clinics as "harassment".
PROTESTS
The Independent

Police speak to Scottish leader Sturgeon over mask slip-up

Police said Monday that they spoke to Scotland’s leader to reminder her about sticking to coronavirus mask rules after she was filmed without a face covering indoors while on the election trail.Police Scotland said officers reminded First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of the “importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so.” The force said no further action would be taken.Sturgeon was filmed without a mask at a barber shop in East Kilbride, near Glasgow, while campaigning Saturday for next month’s local elections. Sturgeon later apologized, saying that “after a few seconds of being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Doctors' concerns over hospital abortion demos

Doctors have called for action after a large anti-abortion protest was held close to a Glasgow hospital. More than 100 activists from the 40 Days of Life group gathered on a road approaching the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Sunday. In a letter to Women's Health Minister Maree Todd, 76...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘No further action’ to be taken over Nicola Sturgeon’s face mask breach

Nicola Sturgeon has been spoken to by police after footage showed her with no face mask on while campaigning – days before Scotland’s Covid laws are dropped.Police Scotland have reminded Scotland’s first minister of the “importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so”.However, the force has confirmed no further action will be taken against Ms Sturgeon after a video posted on social media showed her without a face covering during a visit to Iconic Gents Hair barber shop in East Kilbride on Saturday.As of Monday, Scotland’s requirement to wear face masks in public...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinics#Police Scotland#Abortions#Protest#Life#Scottish#Ealing Council#American
bloomberglaw.com

Manhattan Cancer Center, Doctor Face Trial Over Patient’s Death

Experts criticized doctor’s judgment in performing procedure. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center lost its bid to end a suit accusing it and a doctor of causing a patient’s death because sufficient evidence exists that their treatment fell below the standard of care, according to a New York federal court.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

William and Kate to face protests and call for slavery reparations in Jamaica

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Caribbean tour faces further protests with Jamaican campaigners accusing the Queen and her predecessors of perpetuating slavery.As the country marks its 60th anniversary, a coalition of Jamaican politicians, business leaders, doctors and musicians have called in an open letter for the British monarchy to pay slavery reparations.“We note with great concern your visit to our country Jamaica, during a period when we are still in the throes of a global pandemic and bracing for the full impact of another global crisis associated with the Russian/Ukraine war,” the letter states, according to a section quoted...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

Tories – for the good of the nation, save your party from this moral void

Boris Johnson’s disgrace is only deepening. On Tuesday, the House of Commons will hear a new prime ministerial statement on so-called Partygate, trailed over the weekend as “a plea for perspective”. But from any reasonable standpoint, he will surely look shamed and desperate. Johnson reportedly faces more fines for breaking his own lockdown laws – and, by implication, further proof of his lies. May’s local elections, and now a byelection in red wall Wakefield, draw closer. And as he doggedly hangs on to power, the vacuum at the heart of his government is now impossible to ignore.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Children coming across far-right material when researching, teachers say

Children are accidentally coming across far-right material online while innocently carrying out research for school projects, a teachers’ conference has heard. Delegates debating the influence of the far right in schools heard that children’s access to social media and smartphones means they are more at risk of being exposed to extremist material than ever before.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Keir Starmer: crime victims are giving up on justice under Tory rule

Victims of crime are giving up on ever getting justice, Keir Starmer has warned, as Labour underlined official figures that show a quarter of reported crimes in England and Wales are being dropped for lack of evidence, with victims deciding not to support further action. The party leader promised to...
U.K.
The Independent

Minister denies UK is ‘outsourcing’ migrant responsibilities to Rwanda

A Government minister has denied that the UK is outsourcing its responsibilities by sending migrants to Rwanda, after religious leaders criticised the move.Greg Hands also echoed Home Secretary Priti Patel’s challenge for critics of the plan to come up with a better idea to tackle small boat crossings.Ministers are facing mounting anger over the policy from across the political spectrum, with veteran Tory MP Sir Roger Gale accusing the Government of shipping people abroad like “waste”.It comes after the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said the UK is “subcontracting out our responsibilities” by sending migrants thousands of miles to east...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US lifts ‘do not travel’ warning on 90 countries

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it has dropped its "Do Not Travel" coronavirus recommendations for 90 countries and international regions. The CDC said last week it was revising its travel recommendations and said it planned to reserve its Level 4 heath notices "for special circumstances, such as rapidly escalating case trajectory or extremely high case counts." The countries were dropped to "Level 3: High." That level still discourages travel by unvaccinated Americans to places like the UK, France, Israel, Turkey, Australia, Greece, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Spain and Russia, according to Reuters. Switzerland,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

FA, Premier League and EFL welcome tougher legislation to tackle online abuse

The introduction of tougher legislation to tackle online abuse in the sport has been welcomed by the Football Association, Premier League, English Football League and Kick It Out.The Online Safety Bill is scheduled to have its second reading in the House of Commons on Tuesday.“Online abuse is a serious issue in football, from the grassroots and throughout the professional game,” the four bodies said in a statement.“We commend the Government for bringing forward this world-first legislation to create a safer online environment and hold social media companies to account.”English football has been littered with examples of players being abused on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dozens arrested after religious violence breaks out in India over the weekend

Dozens of people have been arrested after religious violence engulfed parts of India, including the capital Delhi, over the Easter weekend. Violent clashes broke out after a procession celebrating the Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti – the birth anniversary of Hindu god Hanuman – allegedly attempted to wave saffron-coloured flags in front of a mosque in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Saturday. The colour is associated with Hindu nationalist groups in India. Members of the mob were seen brandishing swords and guns, and dancing to religious songs. Some youngsters tried to wave saffron flags in front of a local mosque,...
RELIGION
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM sees worrying poll slip as security experts find spyware on No 10 phone

Two UK government departments have been infected on multiple suspected instances by Pegasus spyware, Citizen Lab has revealed.The infections were found in both 10 Downing Street - the heart of government - and the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) between 2020 and 2021.Citizen Lab today said it could confirm that the suspected infections relating to the FCDO were associated with Pegasus operators linked to the UAE, India, Cyprus, and Jordan, while those at No 10 were also associated with an operator linked to the UAE.It comes as a poll today revealed that Boris Johnson is widely regarded as a liar by British voters.A public opinion poll by JLPartners found that just 16 per cent of people would use positive language to describe the prime minister with more than 70 per cent characterising him in negative terms.Voters were asked to describe the prime minister, with the most frequent description being that he is a ‘liar’ – followed by ‘incompetent’ and ‘untrustworthy’.
INDIA
The Independent

The Independent

608K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy