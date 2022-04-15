Brown Library Receives ALA Grant

Libraries have traditionally served as community safe havens. Most offer free programming, internet access, and of course lots of books to read. But the Yuba County Library is going beyond this. Funding through the California State Library has enabled Yuba County Library to expand its user database and include even more social and educational opportunities online.
Big News coming out of Rock Island! Today an official announcement dropped that Rock Island would be one of the 25 small towns winning Hometown Grants. These Grants are meant to help jumpstart vital community development projects to re-energize towns and build upon what makes them unique!. Rock Island’s $50,000...
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library Foundation was awarded a $15,000 grant from the MutualOne Charitable Foundation. The grant will help fund the new Technology & Learning Center, a state-of-the-art classroom where people of all ages can learn how to utilize different kinds of technology. Ruth Winett, chair of...
Here are things going on in the area this week, highlighted by the free dog agility trials going on in Tryon next weekend. United States Dog Agility Association agility trial coming to FENCE. Next weekend, Foothills Nature Equestrian Center (FENCE) in Tryon will be the site of the United States...
Comments / 0