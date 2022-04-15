ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Texas woman’s murder charge for a ‘self-induced abortion’ was dropped. Why the fallout may linger.

By Chris Kenning, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Arizona man sentenced to life in prison 35 years after Texas woman’s murder

SAN ANTONIO — An Arizona man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison on Friday for the murder of a Texas woman 35 years ago. Larry Leroy Moore, 69, was sentenced for the capital murder charge on Friday. It came moments after the verdict was read by a Bexar County jury that found Moore guilty for the rape and strangulation of Dianna “Dee Dee” Lowery in 1987, the San Antonio Express-News reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Woman locks boyfriend in suitcase, charged with murder - TCDPOD

Missing 15-month-old Tennessee girl Evelyn Boswell was last seen in December, but an Amber Alert was not issued until last week (2:23). Evelyn’s mom has been arrested for filing false reports. Evelyn’s grandma and her grandma’s boyfriend were also arrested, all held in the same jail. In Florida, a drunken game of hide-and-seek allegedly led to the death of Jorge Torres Jr., locked in a suitcase and recorded by his girlfriend as he suffocated (18:12). She's charged with murder. Defense attorney Alison Triessl co-hosts.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Online seller Letgo sued over murder and robbery of couple who were using app to buy a car

The online selling platform Letgo is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a couple was robbed and killed while using the app as they tried to buy an SUV in a Denver, Colorado suburb in 2020. The lawsuit filed by family of the victims – Joe and Jossline Roland – in federal court on Thursday asserts that the app was negligent because it allowed the man who killed the parents of five children to become a “verified seller” while using a fake name despite his criminal past. The suit also named OfferUp, which has acquired the platform, as a defendant....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police bodycam reveals moment mother learns missing autistic son had been found alive two years later

Nearly three years after he suddenly vanished from his Californian home, teenager Connerjack Oswalt has been found sleeping in a convenience store in Utah. The 19-year-old who has been diagnosed with autism and other mental health conditions, was shivering due to the cold when he was found in Summit County, famous for its ski destinations, on 9 April, county officials said.“Connerjack, who is autistic, was reported missing in California in September of 2019. Deputies were able to reunite Connerjack with his family, who was losing hope. Please watch this heartwarming and emotional story,” the sheriff wrote in a post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

A Driver Took Her Final Photo. Now She’s on a Long List of Missing Women.

The last known photo of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar was taken on April 10. She stands with her arms folded on the edge of an empty highway in the middle of the night. She is wearing a black face mask and looking away from the camera. The lights of a passing car illuminate her long, brown skirt, creating an eerie image against the mountains and the dark sky behind her.
PUBLIC SAFETY

