ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Guardian: All four Chelsea bidders have transfer plans for this summer

By Simon Phillips
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt won’t be much longer now and we will soon find out who the new owners of Chelsea Football Club will be. It is largely thought that we might even hear by the end of next...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Roman Abramovich
Action News Jax

3 known Chelsea bids left after Cubs owners drop buyout plan

The owners of the Chicago Cubs dropped their interest in buying Chelsea, leaving three remaining bids for the enforced sale of the Premier League club by sanctioned Russian owner Roman Abramovich. The bid was being led by Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts but faced opposition from Chelsea fans over Islamophobic comments...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian#Raine Group
Daily Mail

A former Liverpool chairman, an American family dogged by controversy and the co-founder of FACEBOOK - the runners and riders to take over at Chelsea on deadline day as Roman Abramovich's sale nears completion

Chelsea supporters are waiting with bated breath as they prepare to enter a new era along with their club. Four shortlisted bidders remain in the £3billion race to replace Roman Abramovich, with the deadline for final offers now up. That means that there are just days remaining before the...
UEFA
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Ricketts Pulls Out of Takeover Bid for Chelsea FC

Cubs' Ricketts ends Chelsea takeover bid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite being considered one of the frontrunners in the bid to takeover Chelsea, the Ricketts-led consortium has pulled out of the running to become the new owners of the London-based side. According to SkySports, the owners of the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Who are the bidders hoping to buy Chelsea?

The Ricketts family and partners have withdrawn their bid to buy Chelsea, leaving three consortia battling for the Blues.Here, the PA news agency looks at the remaining contenders to take the Stamford Bridge helm.Sir Martin BroughtonThe former Liverpool and British Airways chairman has compiled his own consortium bid, drawing in Lord Sebastian Coe.US businessmen Josh Harris and David Blitzer are expected to be included in the funding, which would require the duo to divest their shareholding in Crystal Palace.The 74-year-old Broughton joined British American Tobacco in 1971, rising to prominence as chairman and chief executive in 1998. The lifelong Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Transfer news: Kane to turn down United move

Harry Kane is set to turn down a move to Manchester United this summer and stay at Tottenham, with the Old Trafford outfit set to announce Erik ten Hag as their new manager rather than Kane's former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Mirror), external. Dutchman Ten Hag has made it clear...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Klopp salutes Liverpool as 'best ever' display seals FA Cup final place

Jurgen Klopp hailed one of Liverpool's "best ever" performances as the quadruple chasers reached the FA Cup final with a "special" 3-2 win against Manchester City on Saturday. Asked if their FA Cup semi-final success could be the springboard to pip City in both the Premier League and Champions League, Klopp said: "It's not a statement, we are just in the final. 
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea's next owner MUST invest in the next generation and realise the Blues are 'much more than only the first team', pleads boss Thomas Tuchel... as former chancellor George Osborne teams up with the Todd Boehly-led consortium

Chelsea's new owners could be revealed this week with Roman Abramovich and the Raine Group set to decide a preferred bidder from the three consortiums left standing at the end of a prolonged process, with the winner likely to be either the Todd Boehly/Jonathan Goldstein group or the Josh Harris/David Blitzer combination.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town fan banned from matches for three years

A Shrewsbury Town fan has been banned from attending his team's matches for three years. Jake Davies-King, 30, from Wingfield Gardens, Shrewsbury pleaded guilty to a public order offence after the League One fixture between Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United on Saturday, March 12. As a result a court has...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy