Bruins lose to Senators, slip again in Atlantic race

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON -- The Ottawa Senators scored three unanswered goals in the second period of a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday. Tim Stutzle had a goal and two assists, Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Anton Forsberg made 40 saves for Ottawa (28-40-6),...

www.nhl.com

Bossy, Islanders legend, remembered by Gretzky, hockey community

--- "I just found out that Mike Bossy passed away this morning. Obviously on behalf of our group we want to offer our condolences to the family. He's somebody that did so much for the game of hockey, so much for the community even after he was done playing. So we're thinking about him, thinking about his family and it's tough news to hear for sure." -- Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.
Three Thoughts: Norris, Stützle reach 50 points as Sens win in Boston

The Ottawa Senators were victorious in Boston Thursday as they completed a perfect two-game road trip. The Sens won 3-2 over the Bruins as Josh Norris and Tim Stützle had power play goals, and both reached the 50-point mark on the season, as Three Thoughts details:. Norris and Stützle...
BOSTON, MA

