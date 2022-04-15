ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Tarasenko sparks Blues past Sabres for seventh straight win

NHL
 3 days ago

BUFFALO -- Vladimir Tarasenko had a hat trick and two assists, and the St. Louis Blues won their seventh straight, 6-2 against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Thursday. St. Louis remained tied with the Minnesota Wild for second in the Central Division. Minnesota defeated the Dallas Stars...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Bills QB Allen gives out fist bumps in Sabres locker room

Buffalo quarterback cheers on team in win against Flyers, hangs out after game. Josh Allen completed some fist bumps to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills quarterback cheered on the Sabres in their win against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. After the game, Allen fist bumped and...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
Yardbarker

Sabres Beat Up on the Maple Leafs in 2021-22

The "Battle of the QEW" (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo's favor.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays' flagship station. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
NHL

5 takeaways: Big saves, timely shorty lead to Stars win over Sharks

DALLAS -- In the final game of their three-game homestand, the Stars grinded out a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks to earn two key points in their quest for a playoff spot. Jake Oettinger returned to form and the PK tandem of Luke Glendening and Michael Raffl delivered...
FRISCO, TX
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: The Final 2 Weeks Begin

At this point in the season, there are teams gearing up for the playoff chase, perhaps a few teams still in the race making the final push, and teams with nothing left to play for but pride. The Flyers obviously fall into the latter category. Their opponent for the next two days does as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Projected Lineup: April 17 at Nashville

The St. Louis Blues will have to play Sunday's matchup against the Nashville Predators without defenseman Nick Leddy, who left Saturday's 6-5 overtime win vs. Minnesota after being cut under the eye. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said after Saturday's game that Leddy was questionable for Sunday's game against the...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. COYOTES

FLAMES (45-20-9) vs. COYOTES (22-47-5) 8:00 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet/City | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (101) Goals - Elias Lindholm (38) Coyotes:. Points - Clayton Keller (63) Goals - Clayton Keller (28)
NHL
NHL

Maven's Memories: My Mike Bossy Moments

Stan Fischler remembers the late Islanders legend, Mike Bossy. The first time I met Mike Bossy -- one on one -- he got a good laugh and I was embarrassed. It was a few weeks into Mike's rookie season and he already had established himself as a genuine candidate for the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.
NHL
NHL

Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
NHL
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson's go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

How the Blues can clinch a Playoff spot on Saturday

The St. Louis Blues can clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 45th time in franchise history on Saturday if…. - The Blues beat the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in any fashion. OR. - The Blues get one point against the Minnesota Wild AND either of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post's Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
NHL

Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals

COLORADO AVALANCHE (55-14-6) VS. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (42-23-10) 7:00 PM MT | BALL ARENA. As the final leg of a four-game homestand and the third-to-last home game of the regular season, the Colorado Avalanche host the Washington Capitals on Monday evening. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MT. Colorado, who...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Preds Finish Weekend Back-to-Back with Loss to Blues

Cousins, Kunin, Fabbro Tally in Loss as Nashville Remains at 91 Points in Standings. The Predators fell to the Blues 8-3 with the three goals by Nick Cousins in the 1st, Luke Kunin in the 2nd, and Dante Fabbro in the 3rd. 05:08 •. The Nashville Predators finished their back-to-back...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Olofsson, Thompson each scores twice for Sabres in win against Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Rasmus Dahlin, Peyton Krebs and Jeff Skinner each had two assists for the Sabres (29-38-11), who swept a home-and-home set after a 4-3 victory against the Flyers in Buffalo on Saturday. Dustin Tokarski made 32 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Canucks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena:. Game 76: Dallas Stars (43-27-5, 91 points) vs. Vancouver Canucks (37-28-10, 84 points) When: Monday, April 18 at 9:30 p.m. CT. Where: Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC. TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra...
DALLAS, TX

