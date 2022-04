For the second week in a row, Yale softball’s (8–17, 6–6 Ivy) mid-week game was canceled. The previous week’s game against Quinnipiac, scheduled for April 6, was canceled due to weather conditions. This week, both Yale Athletics and University of Hartford Athletics did not provide an explanation for the cancellation of the University of Hartford game on April 13. This time, weather was not the issue as Wednesday was a great day to play softball with clear skies and a temperature high of 66 degrees Fahrenheit.

