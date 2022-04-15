ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Guentzel helps Penguins defeat Islanders, clinch playoff berth

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins clinched a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 6-3 win against the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday. Pittsburgh has qualified for the playoffs in 16 straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NHL. "I think it's a...

www.nhl.com

Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby Describes 16 Consecutive Playoffs, Letang Dismisses Uncertain Future

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has not missed the playoffs since his rookie year with the ill-fated, veteran-heavy 2005-06 team, which lost Mario Lemieux to mid-season retirement, burned through coach Eddie Olczyk and cost Hall of Fame GM Craig Patrick his job. Since then, Crosby has played in every postseason. Kris Letang arrived a year later and has never missed the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
Bills QB Allen gives out fist bumps in Sabres locker room

Buffalo quarterback cheers on team in win against Flyers, hangs out after game. Josh Allen completed some fist bumps to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills quarterback cheered on the Sabres in their win against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. After the game, Allen fist bumped and...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Penguins’ Must Address Struggles Before Playoffs Start

The Pittsburgh Penguins have had a rough start to the month of April. After losing four in a row, the team finally snapped their losing streak with a win over the Nashville Predators. Most recently, the Penguins had back-to-back games with the New York Islanders and managed to win one of those contests to clinch a playoff berth. The Penguins could attribute their recent losses to the absence of several players due to health issues, but with the postseason only a few weeks away they need to find a way to take more shots and win games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Have Picked Up the Slack During Malkin’s Suspension

At the end of the second period of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 3-2 overtime victory against the Nashville Predators on April 10, Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki got into a tussle, with both players repeatedly shoving each other. Malkin retaliated by slashing Borowiecki’s stick from his hands and cross-checking him in the face, which the NHL Department of Player Safety picked up. The head of the department, George Parros, subsequently handed Malkin a four-game suspension along with a $190,000 fine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Islanders Loss vs. Penguins – 4/14/22

The New York Islanders were hoping to build off their recent 5-4 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and sweep the home-and-home series. Instead, the Islanders were outplayed from the opening puck drop and fell flat in the final matchup against the Penguins, losing 6-3. The Islanders hit a wall...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

How the Blues can clinch a Playoff spot on Saturday

The St. Louis Blues can clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 45th time in franchise history on Saturday if…. - The Blues beat the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in any fashion. OR. - The Blues get one point against the Minnesota Wild AND either of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 15

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 15:. The Montreal Canadiens defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; TSN2, RDS, MSG+, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). NHL Insider. Bossy recalled by Islanders teammates as 'born to score'. Hall of Fame forward dies at 65, helped...
NHL
NHL

NYI@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens begin a four-game homestand when they host the Islanders on Friday night at the Bell Centre. It's an opportunity for Martin St-Louis' contingent to snap a three-game losing skid. The Habs were most recently dealt a 5-1 loss by the Blue Jackets on Wednesday night at...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. COYOTES

FLAMES (45-20-9) vs. COYOTES (22-47-5) 8:00 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet/City | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (101) Goals - Elias Lindholm (38) Coyotes:. Points - Clayton Keller (63) Goals - Clayton Keller (28)
NHL
NHL

Caps Take on Avs in Denver

Washington's road journey continues in Colorado on Monday night when the Caps make their first visit to Denver in over 26 months to take on the offensively prolific Colorado Avalanche. Monday's game is the middle match of a five-game trip for the Capitals, who split the first two games of the trip.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from rallying past the Jets

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their second win in a row on Saturday night with an emphatic comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets. After a four-goal first period sent both teams into the intermission tied at two, Winnipeg scored the first two goals of the second period to take a 4-2 lead. From that point on, Tampa Bay took off.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Maven's Memories: My Mike Bossy Moments

Stan Fischler remembers the late Islanders legend, Mike Bossy. The first time I met Mike Bossy -- one on one -- he got a good laugh and I was embarrassed. It was a few weeks into Mike's rookie season and he already had established himself as a genuine candidate for the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.
NHL
NHL

Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
NHL
NHL

Capitals clinch berth in Stanley Cup Playoffs for eighth straight season

Qualify with Islanders loss, seek first series win since championship run in 2018. The Washington Capitals clinched a berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs when the New York Islanders were defeated by the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Sunday. It's the eighth straight season the Capitals have qualified for...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Olofsson, Thompson each scores twice for Sabres in win against Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. Rasmus Dahlin, Peyton Krebs and Jeff Skinner each had two assists for the Sabres (29-38-11), who swept a home-and-home set after a 4-3 victory against the Flyers in Buffalo on Saturday. Dustin Tokarski made 32 saves.
BUFFALO, NY

