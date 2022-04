Recently there’s been a lot of interest in true crime and scammer-tainment types of documentaries. From Inventing Anna to The Tinder Swindler, Netflix seems to have found a goldmine with these types of shows. And while each is extremely mind-boggling in its own right, perhaps the most shocking of late was Netflix’s Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives, which tells the shocking story of Sarma Melngailis. Melngailis founded one of the hottest vegan restaurants in New York City history, but then fell from fame as quickly as she rose.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO