Island Cheer and Tumbling Cheering Teams in Deer Isle, owned by Amber Jones have had an exceptional winter. Team members consist of kids from as far as MDI, Ellsworth, and Bucksport who travel along with many Deer isle, Brooksville, Brooklin, and Blue hill area kids. They have attended multiple regular season competitions where they have placed top 3 at across the board.

DEER ISLE, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO