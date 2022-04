Click here to read the full article. Early-stage venture capital fund Sixers Innovation Lab is starting a second fund to invest primarily in business-to-business startups working in sports, media and consumer packaged goods, among other sectors. The fund will be run by managing director Seth Berger with director of operations Rhyan Truett, and backed primarily by Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), owners of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. “Since 2017, HBSE, Rhyan and I have been investing in a diverse group of founders, and really supporting them, having an impact in their journey,” Berger said in a phone...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO