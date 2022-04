NBCUniversal has just announced that filming for their upcoming sci-fi television series Metropolis will take place in Melbourne, Australia. The project is the biggest ever to be produced in the Australian state of Victoria. The new Metropolis series comes from director and showrunner Sam Esmail, who previously worked on Mr Robot and Homecoming. The Metropolis series is the first of several projects that have been attracted to Melbourne because of VicScreen’s Victorian Screen Incentive grant as well as the Australian Government’s Location Incentive. Metropolis comes after several other successful projects that have been filmed in Victoria. These projects include NBCU’s La Brea and Clickbait, which was very successful on Netflix.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO