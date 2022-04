The thing that makes the NFL draft most fun is the number of different positions there are on a football field. If you're picking high in the first round, how does the best cornerback compare to the best wide receiver available? You can draft in the mid-teens and still get the best player available at a position of need - like linebacker, safety, or interior offensive line. The No. 1 pick in a given year could be a quarterback, pass-rusher, or offensive lineman.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO