Restaurant is Ready to Welcome Back Live Music in New Paltz, NY

Have the rules of the road changed? When I was a kid one of the first things we learned was that if you’re going to walk on a road with traffic, always walk facing oncoming traffic. Not only are you more visible, but you actually get to see what’s coming toward you. I mean, wouldn’t you want to know if a car was about to slam into you? So that maybe you can jump out of the way or something? Are you that trusting? That’s nuts.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO