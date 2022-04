If you’ve been seeking a new social media platform, Elon Musk might just be your man. On March 25, Musk said that free speech was essential and asked his Twitter community whether they thought Twitter adhered to the principle. 70.4% said no. He then asked whether a new platform was needed and said he was giving serious thought to building one himself. Someone else who has tried to solve the dilemma of free speech on social media is Donald Trump with his app, Truth Social.

BUSINESS ・ 21 DAYS AGO