Seattle, WA

Seattle and New Jersey meet in non-conference matchup

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

New Jersey Devils (26-42-6, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and New Jersey meet in a non-conference matchup.

The Kraken have gone 12-21-3 in home games. Seattle is last in the Western Conference averaging only 4.4 assists per game. Yanni Gourde leads the team with 25 total assists.

The Devils are 10-25-2 on the road. New Jersey averages 8.5 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 78 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Oct. 19, New Jersey won 4-2. Ryan Graves recorded a team-high 2 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gourde leads the Kraken with 25 assists and has 42 points this season. Alexander Wennberg has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals and has 56 points. Nico Hischier has 12 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Devils: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while allowing 4.1 goals per game with an .857 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).

Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

