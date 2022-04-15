ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia hosts Toronto to begin playoffs

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -4.5; over/under is 216

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Toronto Raptors in game one of the Eastern Conference first round. Toronto went 3-1 against Philadelphia during the regular season. The Raptors won the last regular season meeting 119-114 on April 7 led by 37 points from Pascal Siakam, while Joel Embiid scored 30 points for the 76ers.

The 76ers have gone 32-20 against Eastern Conference teams. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 109.9 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Raptors are 10-6 in division games. Toronto ranks third in the NBA scoring 15.8 fast break points per game. Siakam leads the Raptors averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Maxey is averaging 17.5 points and 4.3 assists for the 76ers. Embiid is averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Siakam is scoring 22.8 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 20.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 118.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Raptors: 8-2, averaging 114.7 points, 44.5 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Paul Millsap: day to day (illness), Georges Niang: day to day (knee), Joel Embiid: day to day (knee).

Raptors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

