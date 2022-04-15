Memphis hosts Minnesota to open playoffs

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 235

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Grizzlies host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the Western Conference first round. Memphis and Minnesota tied the regular season series 2-2. The Timberwolves won the last regular season matchup 119-114 on Feb. 25 led by 37 points from D’Angelo Russell, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in conference matchups. Memphis is second in the Western Conference scoring 115.6 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves are 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 23-24 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 18.2 points. De’Anthony Melton is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 122.4 points, 47.3 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 119.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (thigh), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle), Tyus Jones: day to day (hand), Tyrell Terry: day to day (foot), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.