Memphis hosts Minnesota to open playoffs

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -7; over/under is 235

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Grizzlies host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the Western Conference first round. Memphis and Minnesota tied the regular season series 2-2. The Timberwolves won the last regular season matchup 119-114 on Feb. 25 led by 37 points from D’Angelo Russell, while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 36-16 in conference matchups. Memphis is second in the Western Conference scoring 115.6 points while shooting 46.1% from the field.

The Timberwolves are 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is 23-24 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 18.2 points. De’Anthony Melton is shooting 48.2% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 122.4 points, 47.3 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 119.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (thigh), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle), Tyus Jones: day to day (hand), Tyrell Terry: day to day (foot), Killian Tillie: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

ClutchPoints

Memphis Grizzlies: 3 bold predictions for the first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs vs Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies were one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 season. They made the leap from an exciting, young team to a legitimate contender much quicker than most expected. Memphis finished with the second-best record in the NBA at 56-26. The Grizzlies trailed only the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the league. This strong play has given the squad a great amount of confidence heading into the playoffs. The Minnesota Timberwolves secured a 109-104 victory over the Clippers in the play-in game to secure a matchup with the Grizzlies in the opening round. With the Grizz considered heavy favorites in the series, here are 3 bold predictions for the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves first round series.
The Associated Press

Miami hosts Atlanta to begin playoffs

Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6.5; over/under is 216.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks to begin the Eastern Conference first round....
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson coming off bench for Grizzlies in Game 1

Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Jaren Jackson Jr. got Sunday's regular season finale off due to a thigh ailment. But in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs, he is back in action and ready to rock. He'll also immediately start, sending Anderson back to the bench.
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns blasts critics of small markets ahead of playoff series vs. Grizzlies

The upcoming playoff matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves could be one of the most exciting first-round series in recent memory. Both teams are loaded with young talent, deploying aggressive styles that prioritize their relentless activity and explosive athleticism. Memphis and Minnesota are arguably the league’s most formidable trash talkers, too.
FOX Sports

Experienced Grizzlies feeling confident hosting Timberwolves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — “Last year we were playing in. This year, we’re not,” Morant said. The Grizzlies are young, talented, deep and more than a bit confident after going from playing their way to the Western Conference's eighth seed a year ago. “Now, having that...
Yardbarker

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves online: NBA Playoffs Game 1 streaming TV, game time and odds

The Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, ) take the court as 6.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, ) on April 16, 2022. The game features an over/under of 236.5. The Grizzlies fell 139-110 to the Celtics in their last contest on Sunday. Santi Aldama racked up a team-high 20 points in the loss. They failed to cover the spread as 9-point underdogs, and the teams combined to hit the over on the 223.5 point total. The Timberwolves lost 124-120 to the Bulls in their last contest on Sunday. Nathan Knight racked up a team-high 17 points in the loss. They were 7-point favorites and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined to go over the 229.5 point total.
InsideHook

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies Are Ready for a Deep Playoff Push

Temetrius Jamel Morant, who has quickly established himself as an NBA superstar with enough status and swagger that he is most commonly referred to simply as Ja, has a good deal of experience with being overlooked and having to wait. Unranked by most college basketball recruiting services and overlooked by...
numberfire.com

Ziaire Williams coming off Memphis' bench in Game 1

Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will play with the second unit Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Dillon Brooks got Sunday's regular season finale off due to a hip ailment. But in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs, he is back in action and ready to rock. He'll also immediately start, sending Williams back to the bench.
