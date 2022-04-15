ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Penguins visit the Bruins after Guentzel’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Pittsburgh Penguins (43-22-11, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (45-24-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Pittsburgh after Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the Penguins’ 6-3 victory over the Islanders.

The Bruins are 26-15-2 in conference games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.1 goals per game, led by David Pastrnak with 38.

The Penguins are 25-14-6 in conference games. Pittsburgh ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Sidney Crosby with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Feb. 8, Pittsburgh won 4-2. Danton Heinen scored two goals for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie McAvoy leads the Bruins with 44 assists and has 52 points this season. Patrice Bergeron has 11 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 37 goals and has 78 points. Crosby has 14 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 5.5 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (lower body), David Pastrnak: day to day (undisclosed).

Penguins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby Describes 16 Consecutive Playoffs, Letang Dismisses Uncertain Future

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has not missed the playoffs since his rookie year with the ill-fated, veteran-heavy 2005-06 team, which lost Mario Lemieux to mid-season retirement, burned through coach Eddie Olczyk and cost Hall of Fame GM Craig Patrick his job. Since then, Crosby has played in every postseason. Kris Letang arrived a year later and has never missed the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Canadiens face the Islanders on 3-game losing streak

New York Islanders (34-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-43-11, eighth in the Atlantic) LINE: Canadiens +128, Islanders -152; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal comes into the matchup against New York as losers of three straight games. The Canadiens are 13-26-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal averages...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Penguins, Lightning clinch spots in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Pittsburgh earned its spot in the playoffs by beating the New York Islanders, 6-3. The Penguins' run of postseason appearances is the longest active streak in North American sports and now tied for ninth all-time in NHL history. The team would need another 14 straight years in the playoffs to topple the Boston Bruins' streak of 29 straight playoff appearances between 1968 and 1996.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MassLive.com

Bruins clinch playoff berth, hold off Penguins, 2-1

BOSTON — The Bruins snapped their three-game losing streak and earned a playoff berth in the process. Behind Jeremy Swayman’s best effort in weeks, Boston held off a late surge by the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 2-1 win, Saturday at TD Garden. The Bruins will at worst a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Miami hosts Atlanta to begin playoffs

Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6.5; over/under is 216.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks to begin the Eastern Conference first round....
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hampus Lindholm
Person
Charlie Mcavoy
Person
Jake Guentzel
Person
Danton Heinen
Person
Patrice Bergeron
Person
Sidney Crosby
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Penguins

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-29-9) VS PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (42-23-10) 7 PM ET | PPG PAINTS ARENA. The New York Islanders travel to Pittsburgh for the back half of a home-and-home set, looking to pick up another win against the Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Islanders are coming...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Islanders#The Boston Bruins
The Associated Press

Bucks downplay dominance of Bulls as teams meet in playoffs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are downplaying their recent domination of the Chicago Bulls as they open the playoff portion of their title defense. Milwaukee, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, has won 16 of its last 17 meetings with the sixth-seeded Bulls heading into their first-round series beginning Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls’ lone victory came in the 2020-21 regular-season finale, when the Bucks rested all their starters.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

854K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy