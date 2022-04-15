ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks open playoffs against the Jazz

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Utah Jazz (49-33, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5; over/under is 210

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Mavericks host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks host the Utah Jazz to open the Western Conference first round. Dallas and Utah tied the regular season series 2-2. The Mavericks won the last regular season matchup 114-100 on March 27. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 32 points, and Rudy Gay led the Jazz with 18 points.

The Mavericks are 36-16 against conference opponents. Dallas ranks last in the Western Conference scoring 10.0 fast break points per game.

The Jazz are 33-19 in conference play. Utah is 12-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Jazz. Mike Conley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 117.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 111.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Luka Doncic: day to day (calf), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (illness), Maxi Kleber: day to day (ankle).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (illness), Trent Forrest: out (foot sprain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

CJ McCollum leads Pelicans past Spurs in play-in game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half, Brandon Ingram shook foul trouble to add 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the San Antonio Spurs 113-103 on Wednesday night in a Western Conference play-in game.
Miami hosts Atlanta to begin playoffs

Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6.5; over/under is 216.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat host first series matchup.
Jazz's Rudy Gobert is the man Luka Doncic, Mavs should fear in the first round of the NBA Playoffs

Whether he wins the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award or not, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is still going to be regarded as a monster on that end of the floor. There is arguably no more impactful player defensively than the Stifle Tower, whose ability to wreak havoc with his defense is a big factor in their upcoming matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
Luka Doncic out Game 1: Mavericks playing 'long game' with injury timeline

Dallas Mavericks' star guard, Luka Doncic, is expected to miss game one due to a regular-season calf strain. Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic is expected to miss Game 1 of the first-round game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday. The all-star point guard suffered a calf strain in the last game of the regular season and the status of his full recovery remains unknown.
