Columbus visits Los Angeles after Roslovic’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (35-33-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (39-27-10, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the Los Angeles Kings after Jack Roslovic scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 5-1 victory over the Canadiens.

The Kings are 18-16-4 at home. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 11 shorthanded goals, led by Trevor Moore with five.

The Blue Jackets are 16-18-2 on the road. Columbus is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Patrik Laine with 26.

In their last meeting on March 4, Los Angeles won 4-3. Viktor Arvidsson recorded a team-high 3 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe leads the Kings with 33 goals and has 49 points. Gabriel Vilardi has two goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Gabriel Carlsson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-four in 34 games this season. Roslovic has 8 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body), Sean Kuraly: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.