ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Vegas travels to face McDavid and the Oilers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (43-26-6, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton hit the ice against Vegas. McDavid leads the league with 110 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 68 assists.

The Oilers are 18-5-0 against Pacific opponents. Edmonton is 11th in the league with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Golden Knights are 26-16-3 in Western Conference play. Vegas is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 54 goals and has 105 points. McDavid has eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Marchessault has 63 total points while scoring 29 goals and totaling 34 assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Draisaitl, Smith power Edmonton over Predators 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and Mike Smith made 30 saves, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Draisaitl's hat trick gave him 54 goals this season, four behind NHL-leading Auston Matthews (58) of Toronto. Darnell Nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres unable to convert in home loss to St. Louis

The Buffalo Sabres had their chances, but couldn't covert on enough of them in a 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday at KeyBank Center. Rookie defenseman Owen Power, playing in his second NHL game, recorded the primary assist on Alex Tuch's second-period goal that tied the game 2-2 for his first NHL point. However, the Blues quickly regained the lead and never looked back.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Sabres Beat Up on the Maple Leafs in 2021-22

The “Battle of the QEW” (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo’s favor.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Kris Russell
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Connor Mcdavid
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Reuters

Oilers ride Leon Draisaitl's hat trick to rout of Predators

Leon Draisaitl’s hat trick helped the Edmonton Oilers snap a two-game losing streak with a 4-0 road victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Darnell Nurse also scored a goal while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had two assists for Edmonton (43-26-6, 92 points). Draisaitl scored at least three goals in a game for the sixth time in his career and the second time this season.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Flames, Wild, Blues try to clinch

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2022 NHL postseason. There are 16 days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Golden Knights#915#Data Skrive
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
BUFFALO, NY
Reuters

William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault guide Knights by Flames

William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault both collected one goal and two assists as the Vegas Golden Knights pulled themselves within one point of a playoff position with a 6-1 road victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Evgenii Dadonov, Michael Amadio and Nicolas Roy each netted one goal and one...
NHL
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/16/22 vs San Jose Sharks

The Dallas Stars wrap up their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Jake Oettinger has had an excellent season. He is 26-13-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. The 23-year-old Minnesota native is in just his second NHL season and the first as a true starter. However, after a tremendous first half of the year, he has seen his numbers dip a bit recently.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Timberwolves stun Grizzlies, grab Game 1 with 130-117 win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in his postseason debut, and the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 on Saturday to grab home-court advantage in the opener of their first-round Western Conference series. Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 and 13 rebounds. Malik...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NHL Postseason Dissection: Canadiens, Coyotes Fall Short

The NHL postseason is upon us… unless you’re a member or a fan of the Montreal Canadiens or Arizona Coyotes. What went wrong with this pair?. With less than two weeks remaining in the National Hockey League regular season, most of the Stanley Cup playoff spots have been clinched. The race in the Eastern Conference has pretty much been over since the All-Star break, while the final spots in the Western Conference may come down to the last few games.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks HC Bruce Boudreau’s future unknown until after the season

Bruce Boudreau’s future in Vancouver has been a frequent talking point in recent weeks with the Canucks holding a team option on his contract for next season and a different management group in place since the bench boss was hired. However, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports in the latest Insider Trading segment that there’s a strong chance the 67-year-old will be retained. He certainly has earned another opportunity with the team posting a 29-13-8 record since he took over to at least have an outside shot at making the playoffs. However, a final decision won’t come until after the season the team does a full organizational review so it will be a few more weeks at least before anything is made official on that front.
NHL
The Associated Press

Ebobisse 2 goals, Earthquakes draw Nashville 2-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with Nashville on Saturday. Ebobisse’s game-tying goal came in the 72nd minute for the Earthquakes (0-4-3). Jan Gregus had an assist on the goal. Ebobisse scored all of the Earthquakes’ goals in the game.
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

Flames Post-Game: Golden Knights spoil Flames’ clinching attempt

The Calgary Flames had a golden opportunity to punch their ticket for the Stanley Cup playoffs by earning as much as a point against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night. Instead, the Flames looked like anything but a playoff-bound group in a 6-1 loss to Vegas. Clinchmas celebrations on...
NHL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

854K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy