Vegas travels to face McDavid and the Oilers

Vegas Golden Knights (41-29-5, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Edmonton Oilers (43-26-6, second in the Pacific)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton hit the ice against Vegas. McDavid leads the league with 110 points, scoring 42 goals and recording 68 assists.

The Oilers are 18-5-0 against Pacific opponents. Edmonton is 11th in the league with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Golden Knights are 26-16-3 in Western Conference play. Vegas is sixth in the Western Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Jonathan Marchessault with 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 54 goals and has 105 points. McDavid has eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Marchessault has 63 total points while scoring 29 goals and totaling 34 assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has nine assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Kris Russell: out (covid-19 protocols).

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.