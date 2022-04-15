ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus visits Los Angeles after Roslovic’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Columbus Blue Jackets (35-33-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (39-27-10, third in the Pacific)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the Los Angeles Kings after Jack Roslovic scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 5-1 victory over the Canadiens.

The Kings are 18-16-4 on their home ice. Los Angeles leads the Western Conference with 11 shorthanded goals, led by Trevor Moore with five.

The Blue Jackets are 16-18-2 on the road. Columbus is seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game, led by Patrik Laine with 26.

In their last meeting on March 4, Los Angeles won 4-3. Viktor Arvidsson scored a team-high three goals for the Kings in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore leads the Kings with a plus-17 in 76 games this season. Phillip Danault has six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Laine leads the Blue Jackets with 26 goals and has 56 points. Roslovic has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .874 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-4-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out for season (hip), Yegor Chinakhov: day to day (upper body), Sean Kuraly: out (covid-19).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Getting to know new Detroit Red Wings G Magnus Hellberg

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman officially helped shore up his team’s goaltending depth this afternoon, inking Swedish netminder Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contract. UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed goaltender Magnus Hellberg to a one-year contact. Details » https://t.co/nTwcygK6ML https://t.co/oD6POTgNZk. The 6’6 Hellberg was originally drafted...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Draisaitl, Smith power Edmonton over Predators 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and Mike Smith made 30 saves, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Draisaitl's hat trick gave him 54 goals this season, four behind NHL-leading Auston Matthews (58) of Toronto. Darnell Nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fox News

Kaapo Kakko, Alexander Georgiev lead Rangers to shutout of Flyers

Kaapo Kakko scored a pair of goals and Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves to lead the New York Rangers to a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp also scored for New York, which has won four of five. Barclay Goodrow and Jacob Trouba each had two assists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Kuraly
Person
Jack Roslovic
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Patrik Laine
Person
Viktor Arvidsson
Person
Phillip Danault
NHL

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets start West Coast swing in Los Angeles

BLUE JACKETS (35-33-6) at KINGS (39-27-10) Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship station) For the past two weeks, much of the excitement around the Blue Jackets has centered on the debuts of young...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/16/22 vs San Jose Sharks

The Dallas Stars wrap up their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Jake Oettinger has had an excellent season. He is 26-13-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. The 23-year-old Minnesota native is in just his second NHL season and the first as a true starter. However, after a tremendous first half of the year, he has seen his numbers dip a bit recently.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Miami hosts Atlanta to begin playoffs

Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -6.5; over/under is 216.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat host first series matchup. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks to begin the Eastern Conference first round....
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jackets#Canadiens
The Detroit Free Press

Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic delivers a mighty wind in Detroit Red Wings' 3-0 shutout of 'Canes

RALEIGH, N.C. — Alex Nedeljkovic had a much better time in his second game back at his former workplace. Nedeljkovic stifled the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at PNC Arena to help the Detroit Red Wings win, 3-0. He made 46 saves to earn his third shutout of the season and start a tough stretch for the Wings on a positive note. The game was the first of six straight against teams jockeying for playoff positioning.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Ebobisse 2 goals, Earthquakes draw Nashville 2-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with Nashville on Saturday. Ebobisse’s game-tying goal came in the 72nd minute for the Earthquakes (0-4-3). Jan Gregus had an assist on the goal. Ebobisse scored all of the Earthquakes’ goals in the game.
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Associated Press

Bucks downplay dominance of Bulls as teams meet in playoffs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The defending champion Milwaukee Bucks are downplaying their recent domination of the Chicago Bulls as they open the playoff portion of their title defense. Milwaukee, the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, has won 16 of its last 17 meetings with the sixth-seeded Bulls heading into their first-round series beginning Sunday at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls’ lone victory came in the 2020-21 regular-season finale, when the Bucks rested all their starters.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

854K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy