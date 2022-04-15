ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for April 20-26

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

April 15 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for April 20-26, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8...

www.agriculture.com

