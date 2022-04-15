ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Root quits as England test cricket captain after 5 years

By STEVE DOUGLAS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0neNFT_0fA93fyB00
1 of 2

Joe Root stepped down as England’s test cricket captain on Friday, ending his five-year spell in a role that became increasingly challenging because of the team’s long run of series defeats — including 4-0 in the Ashes over the winter.

“I have loved leading my country,” Root said, “but recently it’s hit home how much of a toll it has taken on me and the impact it has had on me away from the game.”

Root leaves his post holding the record for the number of wins as England test captain — at 27 — while his status as one of the world’s leading batters is secure after scoring eight centuries since the turn of 2021.

However, his captaincy has come under scrutiny with England having only won just one of its last 17 test matches — the country’s worst run since the 1980s.

Losing heavily in Australia, England’s biggest rival, was followed last month with a 1-0 series defeat to the West Indies. That made it four series defeats in a row — and it could be five unless England can beat India in July in the remaining test left over from their unfinished series from last year.

“It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career,” said the 31-year-old Root, who took over as captain from Alastair Cook in 2017, “but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me; I know the timing is right.”

Root said he wanted to carry on playing for England, for whom he is the country’s second highest run-scorer in tests behind Cook.

It leaves England’s men’s team not only without a captain, but also a coach and director of cricket after the departures of Chris Silverwood and Ashley Giles, respectively, in the wake of the Ashes.

Ben Stokes will be among the favorites to take over as captain, although the allrounder has just returned to the team after a spell out for mental-health reasons.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Netball Superleague 2022: Thunder clinch semis place, Pulse edge Mavericks

Manchester Thunder continued their prolific form and guaranteed a spot in the Superleague semi-finals on a fascinating double-header weekend. London Pulse edged a tight encounter with Saracens Mavericks in a decisive game for a semi-final place. While Team Bath missed the opportunity to earn their fourth consecutive win with defeat...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England set for new era on and off the field as Rob Key steps into 'poisoned chalice' role of managing director of men's cricket... with splitting the coaching system between the formats and talks with captain-in-waiting Ben Stokes among first key jobs

England are set for a return to a split coaching system after Rob Key was appointed as the ECB's new managing director of men's cricket yesterday. Sportsmail exclusively revealed that Key was a surprise contender for the role last month and he came in from left field following half a dozen years as a television commentator with Sky Sports.
JOBS
BBC

County Championship: Van der Gugten puts Glamorgan on top against Notts

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day three) Nottinghamshire 302: Duckett 122; Neser 3-56 & 224-8: Duckett 95; van der Gugten 4-51 Glamorgan 379 (107.5 overs): Northeast 85, Lloyd 76 van der Gugten 62; Evison 3-67 Notts (6 pts) lead Glamorgan (7 pts) by 147 runs. Timm van...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Silverwood
Person
Alastair Cook
Person
Joe Root
Person
Ashley Giles
Person
Ben Stokes
SB Nation

Manchester United 3-2 Norwich City: Sloppy win keeps top four hopes alive

Manchester United somehow emerged 3-2 victors against the might and feared Norwich City on Saturday afternoon thanks to a hat trick from Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s good to know he still has that in his locker given that he has remained undroppable for Rangnick despite having an awful 2022. United even play like they still have him when he’s absent, so hopefully he can score a few more as they push for top 4.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rob Key excited to ‘shape new England era’ after being appointed ECB men’s managing director

Rob Key has been announced as the new managing director of the England and Wales Cricket Board, the first appointment of a new era for the governing body.Joe Root was the latest of a series of resignations when he announced his decision to retire as England captain on Friday following a disastrous 12 months of red-ball cricket including a dismal 4-0 defeat in the Ashes.The 31-year-old’s decision expanded a power vacuum at the ECB, with head coach Chris Silverwood, batting coach Graham Thorpe and former managing director of England men’s cricket Ashley Giles losing their jobs over three successive days...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test Cricket#Australia
The Guardian

Stuart Broad distances himself from interim England cricket captaincy

Stuart Broad has done his best to distance himself from swirling suggestions that he could become England’s next Test captain in the wake of Joe Root stepping down after five years and 64 Tests in charge, with the 35-year-old insisting the role is “not something I have given any thought to” and suggesting Ben Stokes is the leading candidate to replace Root.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Lord Lariat gives McLoughlin second shock Irish Grand National triumph

Lord Lariat provided local trainer Dermot McLoughlin with a second successive victory in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. A year on from 150-1 shot Freewheelin Dylan causing an almighty shock in the Easter Monday feature, Lord Lariat got his name on the roll of honour at odds of 40-1 under 7lb claimer Paddy O’Hanlon.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Romanchuk, Schar win Boston Marathon wheelchair titles

BOSTON (AP) — A pair of familiar faces made it to top of the winner’s stand in the wheelchair division of the 126th Boston Marathon. American Daniel Romanchuk won his second career men’s wheelchair title, claiming the victory with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds on Monday. Fellow American Aaron Pike was second in 1:32:49, followed by Great Britain’s Johnboy Smith in 1:32:55.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Newcastle 'WITHDRAWS its huge offer to superstar Kalyn Ponga' in stunning move that gives it room to chase Storm champion Cameron Munster

Newcastle have reportedly withdrawn their contract offer to Kalyn Ponga, in order to focus on signing Cameron Munster instead. According to the Daily Telegraph, the Knights and the star fullback had agreed a three-year extension thought to be in the region of $1.2million-a-season which would have kept Ponga with the club until 2027.
RUGBY
BBC

Ronaldo the hero again as time runs out for Norwich

Cristiano Ronaldo stealing the headlines is not a unique method of summing up a football game. The Portuguese superstar has done it so often, it is easy to forget he has now scored two hat-tricks in three Premier League games – at the age of 37. His latest effort...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

857K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy