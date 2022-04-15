O/NSO: Trojans transferring to success edition

USC linebacker Romello Height (Erik McKinney/WeAreSC)

The Obvious: In this age of the NCAA Transfer Portal, talent evaluations and background checks of transfer talent is critical if a coach like USC’S Lincoln Riley expects to turn around the moribund Trojans’ football program back to its rightful pedestal among the other legendary bluebloods of college football. The Not So Obvious: There are huge numbers of players in the NCAA Transfer Portal, which creates a great sense of urgency to understand the type of talent you are evaluating, soliciting and not to mention the personal character that comes with it. Some players have been lost in a talent vacuum like the University of Alabama, some have seen their head coach change jobs, some haven’t lived up to their recruiting reputations, some don’t have the mental toughness to compete, and some have really been misevaluated and became lost in the shuffle.