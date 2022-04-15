ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Stewart still waiting for number to be retired by A's

By JANIE McCAULEY
 1 day ago
Athletics Stewart Number Baseball FILE - Oakland Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart celebrates the team's 6-2 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of baseball's AL Championship Series on Oct. 12, 1992, in Oakland, Calif. Stewart is still waiting for his number retirement ceremony. Stewart, now 65, found out in August 2019 the club planned to retire his No. 34 jersey, then it didn't happen during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season or last year. The former World Series MVP and four-time 20-game winner posted on his Twitter account this week some frustration with his hometown team. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. — (AP) — One of Oakland’s all-time greats is still waiting for the number retirement ceremony he was promised.

Right-hander Dave Stewart, now 65, found out in August 2019 the club planned to retire his No. 34 jersey, then it didn’t happen during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season or last year.

The former World Series MVP and four-time 20-game winner posted on his Twitter account this week some apparent frustration with his hometown team.

“I have no idea what the A’s are doing. At this point they can just retire the number with no celebration as far as I’m concerned," Stewart wrote. "Come to the park and it will be on display with the other retired numbers. If you find out something before I do, please let me know?”

The A's said they plan to announce next week during the club's season-opening homestand a date to honor Stewart but hadn't done so previously because the schedule was in flux with the lockout. Oakland also wants to bring in some other former players to help celebrate.

The A’s also plan to honor the 1972 World Series team and commemorate the club’s 20-game winning streak from 2002.

Stewart spent two stints with the A’s, also wearing No. 35 in his second time with the team in 1995. Rollie Fingers also wore 34 and it is one of five retired numbers by the A's, along with Dennis Eckersley, Rickey Henderson, Catfish Hunter and Reggie Jackson. Stewart will be the sixth.

Over a 16-year big league career with five clubs, “Stew” had a 168-129 record and 3.95 ERA with 19 saves over 523 appearances and 348 starts.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Bases-loaded intentional walk part of Angels' win over Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Angels manager Joe Maddon ordered the second bases-loaded intentional walk of his career and only the third in the majors since at least 1950, and Shohei Ohtani homered twice to lead Los Angeles past the Texas Rangers 9-6 on Friday night. Corey Seager...
ANAHEIM, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Verdugo, Bogaerts homer as Red Sox blank Twins 4-0

Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each hit two-run home runs, Tanner Houck held the Twins scoreless over five-plus innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 on Saturday. Houck (1-0) was solid, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four. Matt Straham got the...
BOSTON, MA
MLB

'PLAY BALL' pays tribute to Jackie in Times Square

NEW YORK -- Times Square isn't the type of place that makes private accommodations. Usually. But when it's the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's Major League debut, when he broke the color barrier and became MLB's first Black player, exceptions can be made. Located on 44th Street and Broadway, directly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
