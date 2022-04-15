ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SoCal Grocery Workers Ratify Deal with Major Chains: $4.25/Hour Raise

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AePak_0fA8vHWP00
Some job classifications will receive higher pay raises, Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.

Grocery store employees overwhelmingly voted to ratify a new three-year contract with Ralphs and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union announced Thursday evening.

Wage increases include $4.25 per hour over the contract for most workers while some classifications will receive higher pay raises, according to Bertha Rodríguez, a communications coordinator with UFCW Local 770.

Wage improvements for 2022 and 2023 will also apply to about 7,000 Food 4 Less workers per last year’s agreement negotiated with Kroger, Rodriguez said.

For Ralphs and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions workers, the contract increases the minimum weekly hours of work for eligible part-time employees from 24 to 28 hours, and reduces the time required to move up the wage scale, which also means that more workers will receive their benefits sooner, Rodriguez said.

The new deal also improves dental and vision plans and protects pension benefits. The contract includes provisions to establish health and safety committees at every store, enabling workers to have a say on safety and security issues, Rodriguez said.

“This contract is the beginning of the transformation of the grocery industry,” said UFCW Local 770 President John Grant. “Members stood up in solidarity not only on the shop floor and at rallies outside the stores but also at the bargaining table.

“Workers spoke up and the companies listened. This is transformational and the transformation will continue.”

This new agreement covers over 47,000 supermarket employees represented by UFCW Locals 8GS, 135, 324, 770, 1167, 1428, and 1442 from the U.S.-Mexico border to Paso Robles.

“Ralphs is pleased our associates ratified the agreement and recognized our continued investment in their success,” said Robert Branton, vice president of operations at Ralphs. “The agreement comes after thoughtful and productive work by both the company and union bargaining committees.

“I want to thank our associates for not only supporting this agreement, but for the amazing friendly and caring service they provide to our customers every day. This contract is an affirmation of our commitment to providing a competitive total benefits package for our associates and further establishes Ralphs as a great place to work.”

Union officials had said they had been seeking a $5-per-hour wage hike, phased in over the next three years, along with bolstered safety standards and “adequate scheduling and hours.”

The stores had offered annual 60-cent-per-hour wage increases over the next three years, totaling $1.80.

A three-year labor contract between the unionized grocery workers and Southern California supermarkets expired March 7. Employees continued to work under the terms of the previous contract.

Members of seven UFCW locals covered by the contract had voted “overwhelmingly” last month to authorize a strike.

Comments / 4

Related
KTVZ

California grocery workers vote on strike authorization

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of southern and central California grocery workers have started voting on whether to authorize their union to call a strike against several major supermarket chains. About 47,000 workers at more than 500 Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions stores are eligible to vote and results are expected to be released on Sunday. The possible strike would involve grocery clerks, meat cutters, pharmacists and pharmacy technicians represented by seven locals of the United Food and Commercial Workers. Negotiations ended without agreement before the latest three-year contracts expired this month. A strike and lockout in 2003 and 2004 for nearly 70,000 Southern California grocery workers lasted more than four months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

This new union boss could start the biggest strike in decades

You might not know Sean O'Brien. But he is poised to shake up the US economy in a way no one else has in recent memory. O'Brien was sworn in Tuesday as the new general president of the 1.3-million member International Brotherhood of Teamsters, succeeding James Hoffa, son of the union's most infamous president. The younger Hoffa held the job 23 years, far longer than his father ran the union.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Black Enterprise

Employers And Companies Are Suddenly Short Of Workers, Leading Them To Rethink Job Qualifications

A shortage of workers nationwide is pushing companies, employers, and even local and state governments to change their hiring operations to bring in more workers. According to Finurah, calls have grown for employers and local governments to change their hiring qualifications to bring in more workers. Four states, including Washington, have recently waived bar exams to recruit more attorneys.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socal Grocery Workers#Ralphs#Albertsons Vons Pavilions#Food 4 Less#Kroger
Metro International

Union workers at Chevron’s Los Angeles refinery ratify contract

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Union workers at Chevron Corp’s Los Angeles refinery in El Segundo, California, ratified the U.S. oil producer’s last, best and final contract offer on Wednesday, a United Steelworkers (USW) local union official said. The ratification at the southern California refinery comes as USW members at the...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
freightwaves.com

CP shuts down rail service amid labor dispute

Canadian Pacific began a “structured shutdown” of its rail service across Canada after a breakdown in talks with the Teamsters union on Saturday led to a work stoppage by 3,000 train engineers, conductors and yard workers. The union and railroad management blamed each other for causing the shutdown...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Shropshire Star

Marston's raises pay for hourly-paid workers

Marston’s is increasing wages for its hourly-paid workers ahead of the Government guidance which comes into effect on April 1. The Wolverhampton-based pub company will be making increases ahead of those recommended by the Government. The National Living Wage increases by 6.6 per cent from April, but Marston’s will...
BUSINESS
The Center Square

California bill would standardize four-day work week for large employers

(The Center Square) – California could move to shorten the work week for employees of large companies under a new proposal by state lawmakers. Assembly Bill 2932, introduced by Assemblymembers Evan Low and Cristina Garcia, would make a 32-hour workweek the standard for companies with more than 500 employees. Any work done over 32 hours would trigger overtime of at least 1.5 times the regular rate of pay, according to the bill. Additionally, any work above 12 hours in a day must be compensated at twice the regular pay rate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Rent in major U.S. cities has surged 17% from a year ago

Some Americans may be reminded of the words of one-time New York gubernatorial candidate Jimmy McMillan — the rent is still "too damn high" — with the latest rental data showing a 17% surge in major U.S. cities from a year ago. Renters paid a median monthly rent of $1,807 in March, according to Realtor.com.
HOUSE RENT
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy