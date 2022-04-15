ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Morgan’s Goal Only Highlight After Reign ‘Bullies’ Wave, Wins in Seattle

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TomZf_0fA8rgXI00
San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Moran scored the only goal against OL Reign. Photo by Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Wave suffered a 3-1 loss Thursday in Seattle as a flurry of OL Reign goals in the first 11 minutes set the expansion National Women’s Soccer League team back on its heels.

Reign remains undefeated in the preseason Challenge Cup in the Western division.

“We can’t come to the ground and take 15 minutes to get going, and [today] that’s what it took us, and they punished us for that,” said Wave head coach Casey Stoney.

“Outside of that, we had some bright spells in moments — we created reasonable chances, but those first 15 we caused our own problems — not making good clearances, playing in the right areas, so that’s really disappointing.”

Stoney called it a big learning experience, but “we don’t need that lesson again” after the preseason match at Lumen Field in front of a 4,803-person crowd on a chilly 43-degree night.

Wave (1-2-1, 4 points) went down early in the second minute of the game after a corner kick mixup in the box led to a shot by Reign’s Nikki Stanton. A few deflections off Stanton’s shot left Wave goalkeeper Carly Telford unable to see the ball as it traveled past her.

Just minutes later, former NWSL Rookie of the year Bethany Balcer netted another Reign goal. Balcer took a few touches and wound up her left foot about 20-yards outside the box, zipping the ball into the bottom right corner past Wave FC’s Telford.

Stoney said: “The second goal coming so fast, I think it shook us, … We’ve got to make sure we stop conceding really sloppy goals,… We’re almost gifting goals.”

The third goal was scored by Reign’s Sam Hiatt off another corner kick loose ball in the 18th minute, making history with the fastest three goals scored in an NWSL game from kickoff.

In the first 15 minutes, “we were second best, and we got bullied,” the coach added.

San Diego’s Alex Morgan answered with a 24th minute goal from a long ball played in by Taylor Kornieck. Morgan collected the ball from Kornieck and fired into the back of the net.

The 32-year-old Morgan leads Wave FC with three goals this season in four games.

The team entered the second half making one substitution — Belle Briede for Abby Dahlkmper — moving Kristen McNabb into the backline, and Briede into the midfield.

The Wave’s Amirah Ali subbed in at the 54th minute for Katie Johnson. Ali quickly created a chance down the right flank, but hit the goalpost. She had a near miss again in the waning minutes.

Naomi Girma and Sofia Jakobsson entered into the match at the 65th minute for Taylor Hansen and Jodie Taylor. Marleen Schimmer entered for Kelsey Turnbow shortly thereafter.

Late in the second half, as Wave FC maintained possession and increased the pressure. Despite multiple chances, Wave FC was unable to find the net and the game ended at the 3-1 halftime score.

The Wave has a quick turnaround with its next road match at Providence Park against the Portland Thorns on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Orlando City visits the Columbus Crew after shutout win

LINE: Columbus -134, Orlando City SC +355, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Chicago Fire 1-0, Orlando City faces the Columbus Crew. The Crew are 1-1-1 against Eastern Conference teams. The Crew lead the Eastern Conference with 40 corner kicks drawn, averaging...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Austin visits D.C. United after shutout win

LINE: DC United -103, Austin FC +257, Draw +271; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Minnesota United 1-0, Austin visits D.C. United. United went 14-15-5 overall and 11-5-1 at home last season. United scored 56 goals and registered a goal differential of +2 last season.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts’ recent concussion...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS New York

Red Bulls and Dallas play to 0-0

HARRISON, N.J. — Carlos Miguel made three saves for the New York Red Bulls and Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas in a 0-0 draw Saturday.The Red Bulls (3-2-2) outshot Dallas (3-1-3) 13-6, with five shots on goal to three for Dallas.The Red Bulls next play on Sunday against Orlando City on the road, and Dallas will host the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.
HARRISON, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon goes extra innings to sweep away the Huskies in Seattle

Everyone knew, including the Ducks, that it wouldn’t be easy to sweep the Huskies on the road. Oregon needed to go 11 innings, but it was able to defeat Washington 6-5 to complete the three-game weekend set in a cold and windy Seattle. The Ducks moved to 24-11 overall, 10-5 in conference action, and are now tied for first place with Oregon State. Washington fell to 16-18 overall and 6-12 in Pac-12 play. This game went back and forth with Washington erasing a 4-1 deficit with two in the sixth and one in the eighth. It looked like the Ducks were going to...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Stanton
Person
Bethany Balcer
Person
Carly Telford
Person
Casey Stoney
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Kristen Mcnabb
Person
Jodie Taylor
The Hockey Writers

Ducks Fans Say Goodbye to Dynamic Duo: Getzlaf & Perry

For the final time in their long careers, Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry were on the ice together. Once seemingly inseparable, the two legends within the Anaheim Ducks organization have forged separate paths since Perry’s contract was bought out during the 2019 offseason. While Getzlaf continued to captain the Ducks, now in his 12th season in that role, Perry has spent one year each in Dallas and Montreal. Now with the Tampa Bay Lightning, he’s looking to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year.
NHL
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy