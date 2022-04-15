Morgan’s Goal Only Highlight After Reign ‘Bullies’ Wave, Wins in Seattle

San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Moran scored the only goal against OL Reign. Photo by Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Wave suffered a 3-1 loss Thursday in Seattle as a flurry of OL Reign goals in the first 11 minutes set the expansion National Women’s Soccer League team back on its heels.

Reign remains undefeated in the preseason Challenge Cup in the Western division.

“We can’t come to the ground and take 15 minutes to get going, and [today] that’s what it took us, and they punished us for that,” said Wave head coach Casey Stoney.

“Outside of that, we had some bright spells in moments — we created reasonable chances, but those first 15 we caused our own problems — not making good clearances, playing in the right areas, so that’s really disappointing.”

Stoney called it a big learning experience, but “we don’t need that lesson again” after the preseason match at Lumen Field in front of a 4,803-person crowd on a chilly 43-degree night.

Wave (1-2-1, 4 points) went down early in the second minute of the game after a corner kick mixup in the box led to a shot by Reign’s Nikki Stanton. A few deflections off Stanton’s shot left Wave goalkeeper Carly Telford unable to see the ball as it traveled past her.

Just minutes later, former NWSL Rookie of the year Bethany Balcer netted another Reign goal. Balcer took a few touches and wound up her left foot about 20-yards outside the box, zipping the ball into the bottom right corner past Wave FC’s Telford.

Stoney said: “The second goal coming so fast, I think it shook us, … We’ve got to make sure we stop conceding really sloppy goals,… We’re almost gifting goals.”

The third goal was scored by Reign’s Sam Hiatt off another corner kick loose ball in the 18th minute, making history with the fastest three goals scored in an NWSL game from kickoff.

In the first 15 minutes, “we were second best, and we got bullied,” the coach added.

San Diego’s Alex Morgan answered with a 24th minute goal from a long ball played in by Taylor Kornieck. Morgan collected the ball from Kornieck and fired into the back of the net.

The 32-year-old Morgan leads Wave FC with three goals this season in four games.

The team entered the second half making one substitution — Belle Briede for Abby Dahlkmper — moving Kristen McNabb into the backline, and Briede into the midfield.

The Wave’s Amirah Ali subbed in at the 54th minute for Katie Johnson. Ali quickly created a chance down the right flank, but hit the goalpost. She had a near miss again in the waning minutes.

Naomi Girma and Sofia Jakobsson entered into the match at the 65th minute for Taylor Hansen and Jodie Taylor. Marleen Schimmer entered for Kelsey Turnbow shortly thereafter.

Late in the second half, as Wave FC maintained possession and increased the pressure. Despite multiple chances, Wave FC was unable to find the net and the game ended at the 3-1 halftime score.

The Wave has a quick turnaround with its next road match at Providence Park against the Portland Thorns on Sunday.