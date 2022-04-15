ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Band Journey to Perform at United Supermarkets Arena

By Rob Snyder
 3 days ago
Another A-list act is coming to the United Supermarkets Arena. Journey will perform in Lubbock, Texas at the USA on Saturday, July 30th, 2022. Journey has sold more than 100 million albums globally since their formation in 1973 and two of their songs, "Any Way You Want It" and "Don't Stop...

Lubbock, TX
Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

