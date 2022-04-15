Did You Feel It? 4.6-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Coast Near Ensenada

A USGS map of Thursday’s quake in Baja California. Photo credit: Screen shot, usgs.gov

San Diego County felt the tremors from the south as an earthquake that measured at 4.6 magnitude on the Richter scale shook Baja California late Thursday.

The quake struck west of El Sauzal, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, along the coast northwest of Ensenada, at 9:30 p.m.

Posters to social media reported feeling shaking from South Bay communities on up to central San Diego – roughly 70 miles from the epicenter – and beyond.

The National Weather Service reported via Twitter that a tsunami was “NOT expected” to occur as a result of the quake.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department also posted that with all battalions reporting in, there had been “no damage to any SDFD apparatus or facility.”