817,000 Shows Streaming (And Nothing On)

By Nikki Courtney
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

We were so innocent in 1992 when Bruce Springsteen sang “ 57 Channels (And Nothing On) ” celebrating the unprecedented variety of programming the advent of cable television brought to American homes.

Today there are more than 817,000 programs available through streaming services, and the problem isn’t so much that nothing is on but that there is so much on how do you choose what to watch?

Decider can help with suggestions. It’s an online site that keeps you updated with the latest news and reviews about the streaming world. Managing Editor Alex Zalben says the biggest news today is that the commercials you were fleeing are following you. “The big news in the world of streaming is, surprisingly, ads,” Zalben tells KTRH News. He reports that HBO Max has had an ad-supported platform that’s been working for them, Disney Plus will introduce a lower-priced platform with ads this fall, and Amazon’s ad supported platform announced this week that IMDBTV has rebranded as “Free V”, emphasizing how appealing a non-subscribing option is to some consumers. Netflix? Not now, says Zalben. “But never say never,” he adds, repeating what Netflix’s CFO said when asked if the top streaming service might incorporate commercials into their mix someday.

A survey by Nielsen finds 72% of Americans love their streaming service and 93% plan on increasing the number of services they subscribe to. Cable still reigns supreme as the most viewed medium with 35.6% of viewers still attached to a cord, but streaming has screamed past broadcast 28.9% to 26.4%. Of those streamers, Netflix remains in the lead with You Tube on its heels ahead of Hulu, then Amazon’s Prime Video and Disney Plus. Warner Brothers and Discovery merged within the past week so they could make an entry on the scene. So many options, so little time. “I believe the average person is getting at least three to five streaming services a month, so depending on what they cost, from about $15 to $50 or more, there is a point where cutting the cord can actually be more expensive.”

Remember when watching TV was free all the time?

photo: Getty Images

Houston, TX
