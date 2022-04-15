How Long Do You Want to Live?

Your future is in the hands of your telomeres.

Actually telomeres are in your hands and every other cell in your body.

Learn about telomeres here , but in a nutshell, they are the cap to chromosomes, and get smaller and smaller each time they replicate over time. Over time, they get so small they can’t replicate and then you die. If your telomeres didn’t get smaller, you could live forever.

What causes telomeres to get smaller? “Unhealthy lifestyle habits such as smoking, drinking, eating unhealthy foods, which is most of us. Your telomeres will shrink prematurely, and you’ll die prematurely. For example smokers decrease their lifespan by 15 years. That’s huge!” says Dr. Jacob Rosenstein , a neurosurgeon in Arlington, Texas who founded the Southwest Age Intervention Institute. He practices what he preaches as the photos on his website illustrate .

“Most of us should be able to live to at least 100, if we treat our body’s right. If you abuse your body and eat crappy foods you’re going to age prematurely and die prematurely,” he tells KTRH News. “If you treat your body right and give it the nutrients it needs it will go on much, much longer.” He suggests supplements to get all you need, advising that no one eats a diet that will supply everything.

The oldest anyone has been documented as living is 122 years. As new discoveries about aging and brain health are made, that could expand. How long would you like to live if you could chose?

photo: Getty Images